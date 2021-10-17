UrduPoint.com

Basilashvili Books Spot In ATP Indian Wells Final

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Basilashvili books spot in ATP Indian Wells final

Indian Wells, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Nikoloz Basilashvili booked his spot in the ATP Indian Wells Masters final, defeating American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 on Saturday to post one of the biggest wins of his career.

Basilashvilli will next play another surprise finalist the 21st seeded Cameron Norrie, who eased past Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4 earlier in the day.

The 29th seeded Basilashvili is gunning for his third ATP title of the season after triumphs in Doha and Munich.

He clinched the semi-final win over crowd favourite Fritz on the fourth match point, hammering a forehand winner that froze the American in his tracks.

"It is an unbelievable feeling," the 29-year-old Basilashvili said. "I am super happy. I was nervous and stressed. I got very tight but I just tried to focus on the game.

"When you focus the stress goes away. I know I can play good tennis I just have to not get too tight."Basilashvili saved three set points to take the opening set in a tiebreaker.

The players stayed on serve throughout the match until the seventh game of the second set when Basilashvili got the break to go ahead 4-3.

