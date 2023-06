Basketball: NBA Finals result

Denver, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :result and schedule of remaining NBA Finals games between Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat on Thursday: At Denver Denver Nuggets 104 Miami Heat 93 Sunday June 4 Game 2 at Denver Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat (0000 GMT) Wednesday June 7 Game 3 at Miami Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets (0030 GMT) Friday June 9 Game 4 at Miami Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets (0030 GMT) Monday June 12 Game 5 at Denver (if necessary) Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat (0030 GMT) Thursday June 15 Game 6 at Miami (if necessary) Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets (0030 GMT) Sunday June 18Game 7 at Denver (if necessary)Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat (0000 GMT)