- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Basketball: NBA Playoff Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2022 | 09:30 AM
Los Angeles, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :results from Tuesday's NBA playoff games (all series best-of-seven) Eastern Conference At BostonMilwaukee 86 Boston 109(Series tied 1-1)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022
Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday
US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul says27 seconds ago
-
Civilians reach safety as Russia renews assault on Mariupol plant10 minutes ago
-
Al-Shabaab claims deadly attack on AU base in Somalia10 minutes ago
-
Bournemouth seal automatic promotion to Premier League10 minutes ago
-
Pfizer sees high demand for Covid-19 pill as profits jump10 minutes ago
-
Tears and relief, as Azovstal evacuees reach safety10 minutes ago
-
50 years on, the ghost of the 1972 massacres haunts Burundi10 minutes ago
-
Please don't croak: Setting the mood to save Venezuelan frog10 minutes ago
-
West Ham, Rangers focused on comeback bids in Europa League semis10 minutes ago
-
EU members seek opt-outs from Russian oil embargo10 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update10 minutes ago
-
Years after IS defeat, northern Iraq struggles to rebuild20 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.