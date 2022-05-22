- Home
Basketball: NBA Playoff Results
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 09:00 AM
Boston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :result of National Basketball Association playoff game on Saturday (series best-of-seven): Eastern Conference finals At BostonMiami 109 Boston 103(Miami lead series 2-1)
