Basketball: NBA Playoff Results
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 09:20 AM
Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :result of National Basketball Association playoff game on Sunday (series best-of-seven): Eastern Conference finals At MiamiBoston 100 Miami 96(Boston wins series 4-3)
