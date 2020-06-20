UrduPoint.com
Basketball Restarts In China After Five-month Virus Stoppage

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 09:30 AM

Basketball restarts in China after five-month virus stoppage

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league resumed Saturday behind closed doors after a five-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, just as the country battles a new cluster of infections in Beijing.

There was a sombre moment of silence at the arena in the northeastern city of Qingdao as the CBA became the first major sports league to restart in China, where the deadly virus emerged late last year before spreading worldwide.

The league has been split into two groups as part of measures to ensure player safety -- one group playing games in Qingdao and the other in the southern city of Dongguan.

All games will be played without fans, in line with sports around the world trying to reboot the action even as the virus continues to infect and kill thousands.

The first match of the restart was between Nanjing Monkey Kings and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions.

Before the game, players from both teams stood with their heads bowed for a period of silence in remembrance of those who died in recent months of the disease.

Match officials on the sidelines and a smattering of others allowed into the arena wore face masks, while an electronic screen showed fans watching remotely.

