Bassino Bags Double As Shiffrin Slumps In World Cup Giant Slalom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Bassino bags double as Shiffrin slumps in World Cup giant slalom

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Italy's Marta Bassino won her second World Cup giant slalom of the weekend with a thundering second run after Mikaela Shiffrin slumped from top spot on the first outing to a disappointing sixth.

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin was second at 0.66sec in the Slovenian resort of Kranjska Gora and home hope Meta Hrovat was third at 0.73sec, while reigning Olympic champion Shiffrin of the US ended 1.27sec off the pace.

Bassino won Saturday's giant slalom and now has four World Cup wins in the discipline this season.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

