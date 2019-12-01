UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bassino Claims First World Cup Win With Killington Giant Slalom Triumph

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 01:00 AM

Bassino claims first World Cup win with Killington giant slalom triumph

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Marta Bassino notched her first alpine skiing World Cup win Saturday, leading an Italian one-two ahead of Federica Brignone in the giant slalom at Killington, Vermont as Mikaela Shiffrin could only finish third.

Bassino launched her day with an attacking first run of 49.05sec on a course shortened because of gusting winds at the planned start line.

Brignone, winner of the Killington giant slalom last year, delivered a storming second run of 48.81 on the shortened course to challenge her 23-year-old teammate.

But Bassino held on with a second run of 49.14 and a total of 1min 38.19sec to win by 26-hundredths of a second.

US superstar Shiffrin, skiing in front of enthusiastic home fans, settled for third with a combined time of 1:38.

48.

Shiffrin, who claimed her third overall World Cup title last season, remains in search of a first giant slalom win at Killington, where she has won three slalom races.

She'll try to add to that tally in Sunday's slalom and said her second run was encouraging.

"I'm so much happier with the second run, so all in all a good day," Shiffrin said.

New Zealand teenage sensation Alice Robinson, who pipped Shiffrin to win the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, failed to finish the first leg.

Robinson had expected to miss the Killington races as she recovered from a bone bruise in her left knee but got the all-clear from doctors just this week.

Related Topics

World Alice Alpine Turkish Lira Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends National Day Cup at Al ..

1 hour ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

1 hour ago

Alli double sends Mourinho's Tottenham up to fifth ..

1 hour ago

Germany's Next Social Democrat Co-Leaders Say Won' ..

1 hour ago

Holders Portugal drawn with France and Germany at ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.