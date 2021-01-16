UrduPoint.com
Bassino Grabs First-run Lead In Women's Giant Slalom

Sat 16th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Marta Bassino dominated the first run of the World Cup giant in Kranjska Gora on Saturday, ahead of Swiss skier Michelle Gisin and Slovakian Petra Vlhova who leads the overall standings.

Bassano completed the run on an icy slope in 1min 4.15sec, 0.27sec ahead of Gisin and 0.51sec ahead of Vlhova.

The Italian has already won the giant slaloms in Soelden in Austria in October and Courchevel in France in December.

She started the day just five points behind discipline leader and compatriot Federica Brignone, who ended the run sixth, more than a second behind.

The second run is scheduled at 1300 GMT, before a second giant slalom on Sunday.

The races were initially set for Maribor, but were moved because of the lack of snow in the Slovenian town.

