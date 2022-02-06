UrduPoint.com

Bastianini Fastest On Last Day Of Malaysia MotoGP Test

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Bastianini fastest on last day of Malaysia MotoGP test

Sepang, Malaysia, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Italian speedster Enea Bastianini was fastest on day two of the MotoGP pre-season test Sunday, clocking a new lap record at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia.

Outpacing 26 rivals, the Gresini Racing rider took the lead with a lap time of 1min 58.131sec, beating second-placed Aleix Espargaro by a mere 0.026 seconds.

"(Did I) expect to be first today? No. But to be fast, yes," Bastianini told reporters as the test wound up for the evening.

The 24-year-old previously finished 11th in the MotoGP championships in 2021 and took the Moto2 crown in 2020.

Commending his bike and his team, Bastianini said they had been "working a lot" in preparation for the Malaysia test but were now focused on next week's practice round in Indonesia.

Bastianini was among 17 riders who recorded their fastest ever laps on the 5.543-kilometre track, all managing times under 1min 59sec, up from five riders achieving the feat the day before.

Coming in a close second to Bastianini was Aprilia's Espargaro who set his own best time of 1min 58.

157sec, followed by Pramac's Jorge Martin on 1min 58.243sec.

The event was Malaysia's first MotoGP test since before the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the cancellation of three MotoGP events in 2020 and 2021 in the Southeast Asian country.

The action now moves to Indonesia where a newly-built 4.3-kilometre street circuit on the holiday island of Lombok will host a three-day test from February 11.

The MotoGP season officially starts in Qatar on March 6.

Pre-season MotoGP test times on Sunday at the Sepang circuit (5.543 kilometres): 1. Enea Bastianini (ITA/Gresini) 1min 58.131sec 2. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 1min 58.157sec 3. Jorge Martin (ESP/Pramac) 1min 58.243sec 4. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 1min 58.261sec 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 1min 58.261sec 6. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 1min 58.265sec 7. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1min 58.313sec 8. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 1min 58.332sec9. Johann Zarco (FRA/Pramac) 1min 58.413sec10. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) 1min 58.420sec

Related Topics

Qatar Lead Indonesia Malaysia February March Sunday 2020 National University Event All From Best Asia

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

13 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

22 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

22 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>