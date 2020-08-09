UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bastianini Rampages To Czech Moto2 GP Double

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Bastianini rampages to Czech Moto2 GP double

Brno, Czech Republic, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Italian Enea Bastianini of Kalex led from start to finish at the Czech Moto2 GP at Brno on Sunday to claim a second straight victory and climbing top of the world championships.

Behind closed doors on a hot and sunny afternoon, Britain's Sam Lowes was second while Joe Roberts of the United States third.

"I got off to a great start and took the lead right from the first lap," said the 22-year-old who came 10th in the championship last season.

"I pushed it all the way and had to fight hard over the final five laps.

" Another Italian, Dennis Foggia of Honda, won his first Grand Prix in the third tier Moto3 level earlier, while second placed Albert Arenas extended his world championship lead.

The 19-year-old Foggia is a product of Valentino Rossi's VR46 academy, while Arenas of KTM is still limping heavily after his fall two weeks ago.

A second Honda rider, the Japanese Ai Ogura, came third for his second podium of the season.

The motorcycling caravan heads to Austria for two events at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on August 16 and 23.

Related Topics

World Honda Brno Foggia Lead Austria United States August Sunday All From Top

Recent Stories

New Emirati economic incentives are flexible, comp ..

12 minutes ago

UAE to launch a navigation satellite next year

27 minutes ago

Ajman’s announces opening of all economic activi ..

1 hour ago

UAE calls on international community to tackle lin ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

3 hours ago

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.