Bastianini rampages to Czech Moto2 GP double

Brno, Czech Republic, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Italian Enea Bastianini of Kalex led from start to finish at the Czech Moto2 GP at Brno on Sunday to claim a second straight victory and climbing top of the world championships.

Behind closed doors on a hot and sunny afternoon, Britain's Sam Lowes was second while Joe Roberts of the United States third.

"I got off to a great start and took the lead right from the first lap," said the 22-year-old who came 10th in the championship last season.

"I pushed it all the way and had to fight hard over the final five laps.

" Another Italian, Dennis Foggia of Honda, won his first Grand Prix in the third tier Moto3 level earlier, while second placed Albert Arenas extended his world championship lead.

The 19-year-old Foggia is a product of Valentino Rossi's VR46 academy, while Arenas of KTM is still limping heavily after his fall two weeks ago.

A second Honda rider, the Japanese Ai Ogura, came third for his second podium of the season.

The motorcycling caravan heads to Austria for two events at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on August 16 and 23.