Bath lose again after Exeter recovery in English Premiership

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Bath produced their best display of the season but still suffered an eighth successive English Premiership rugby defeat as they lost 23-16 to Exeter on Friday.

Bath led 16-13 at their Recreation Ground home until three minutes from time when Exeter No. 8 Sam Simmonds powered off the back of a scrum, with fellow England international Henry Slade adding the conversion.

There was still time for Sam's younger brother Joe to add a penalty in a result that meant Bath have still to win in the league this season.

A losing bonus point left Bath rooted to the foot of the table, with their only consolation the fact there is no relegation at the end of this season.

Miles Reid's try helped Bath go 10-3 up midway through the first half before Exeter's Josh Iosefa-Scott went over soon after.

But two Orlando Bailey penalties helped Bath move three points clear.

In other matches, Northampton ended a run of five successive league defeats by Bristol with a 36-20 bonus-point victory at Ashton Gate while Gloucester held off a late rally by Wasps to win 35-33 in Coventry.