Bath Too Strong For London Irish In Premiership

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Bath too strong for London Irish in Premiership

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Bath ran in five first-half tries during a comfortable 38-10 win away to London Irish in the English Premiership on Sunday.

The Madejski Stadium match was effectively finished as a contest before half-time, with visitors Bath 31-3 up thanks to scores from Beno Obano, Will Chudley, Anthony Watson, Semesa Rokoduguni and a penalty try.

Tom Homer also crossed for a try early in the second half as southwest side Bath maintained their grip ion the game, with the Exiles eventually scoring their lone try of the match through Adam Coleman.

Bath's third league win of the season took them up into seventh place with London Irish dropping down to ninth.

The top four sides at the end of the regular season qualify for the title-deciding playoffs.

Reigning English and European champions Saracens are currently bottom of the table and in the lone relegation place, with their remarkable tally of minus 13 points explained by a 35-point penalty for breaching the Premiership's salary cap.

