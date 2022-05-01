Battle of firsts as Rune, Van de Zandschulp reach Munich final

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Danish teenager Holger Rune continued his remarkable run on clay in Munich by beating Oscar Otte in straight sets on Saturday to reach his first final on the ATP Tour.

Rune, who turned 19 on Friday, had stunned top seed and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the second round on Wednesday in the Bavarian capital.

"It's a pretty unreal feeling. I didn't expect this at all coming into this tournament," said Rune, who has reached the final without dropping a set.

"Obviously, I had a tough draw, playing Zverev in the second round, but I was ready from the beginning and I'm super happy to be in the final.

" Rune produced another mature display to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win over Otte to set up a title decider with Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, also through to his maiden ATP final.

Van de Zandschulp, 26, needed nearly three hours to muscle past Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

He held his nerve to claim a 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 victory and build on Friday's quarter-final upset of second seed Casper Ruud.