UrduPoint.com

Battling Williams Powers Into US Open Third Round

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Battling Williams powers into US Open third round

New York, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Serena Williams roared into the third round of the US Open on Wednesday, overpowering second seed Anett Kontaveit with a battling performance to extend her Grand Slam singles career in dramatic fashion.

The 40-year-old tennis icon -- who has signalled she plans to retire after the tournament -- drew on all her reserves of resilience and sheer fighting spirit to take down Kontaveit with a 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-2 at an electric Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Kontaveit appeared to have gained the upper hand over the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion after levelling the match at 1-1 with a dominant second set display.

But Williams showed her champion's mentality to yank back momentum in the decider, breaking Kontaveit twice before closing out victory to leave a sell-out crowd featuring the likes of golf superstar Tiger Woods on its feet.

"You know this is what I do best," a delighted Williams said after her win.

"I love a challenge and love rising to the challenge. I haven't played many matches but I've been practicing really well and my last few matches it just wasn't coming together...But the last couple of matches here in New York it's really come together." - 'This could be it' - Williams admitted she had feared the worst after she was unable to respond as Kontaveit upped her game to take the second set.

"I thought 'Oh my goodness, I've got to give my best effort because this could be it," Williams said. "I just wanted to keep trying and see what I could do and do my best." Williams, who won the first of her Grand Slam singles titles as a 17-year-old at the US Open in 1999, said she was now playing with no pressure with the finish line of her remarkable career in sight.

"I don't have anything to prove, I don't have anything to win. I have absolutely nothing to lose," she said.

Williams will return to Arthur Ashe on Thursday to take part in the women's doubles, where she will reunite with elder sister Venus for the first time since 2018.

Kontaveit meanwhile admitted she had been rattled by a ferociously partisan New York crowd.

"I expected it but it was really hard," Kontaveit said. "I knew it was coming. It was something I'd never experienced before." Serena's victory once again stole the show on day three of the tournament.

In other women's draw action on Wednesday, China's Wang Xiyu upset third seed Maria Sakkari of Greece, winning 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

The 21-year-old had never been past the second round of a Grand Slam tournament before, but uncorked 35 winners while saving 12 of 17 break points to secure her win.

Wang, ranked 75th in the world, has happy memories of New York, having won the junior US Open title at the venue in 2018.

Elsewhere, Tunisia's beaten Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur sailed into the last 32 with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Elizabeth Mandlik of the United States.

The USA's 12th-seeded Coco Gauff, meanwhile, advanced to the third round with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) win over unseeded Romanian Elena Gabriela Ruse.

That win sets up an all-American showdown between Gauff and 20th seed Madison Keys, who needed three sets to edge past Italy's Camila Giorgi, winning 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (10/6).

Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 runner-up, exited at the hands of Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

- Murray advances - In the men's draw, defending champion and top seed Daniil Medvedev was facing unheralded Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech following Williams' victory.

A win for Medvedev would set up a David v Goliath third round meeting with Chinese qualifier Wu Yibing.

Wu became the first Chinese man in 63 years to win a singles match at a Grand Slam when he knocked 31st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili out of the tournament on Monday, and followed it up on Wednesday with an epic five-set win over fellow qualifier Nuno Borges of Portugal.

The 22-year-old Wu, ranked 174th in the world, prevailed 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

In other men's matches, 2012 champion Andy Murray advanced to the third round for the first time in six years with a four-set win over American wildcard Emilio Nava.

The 35-year-old Scot prevailed 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 and is delighted at how his injury-prone body is holding up thus far.

"Physically this is the best I've felt in the last few years," said Murray.

Murray will face world number 14 Matteo Berrettini in the next round. The Italian defeated France's Hugo Grenier 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (9/7).

Australia's Nick Kyrgios meanwhile delivered a typically volatile display in a four-set win over France's Benjamin Bonzi on Louis Armstrong court.

Kyrgios appeared to aim a mouthful of spit in the general direction of his box and then dropped several F-bombs at his team during a 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

He also complained to the umpire that he could smell marijuana smoke in the crowd.

Related Topics

USA Tennis World China France Ruse Man David Madison New York Italy Portugal Tunisia United States Greece Tiger Woods Women 2018 All Best Top Court Wimbledon Andy Murray US Open Love Serena Williams

Recent Stories

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

8 hours ago
 White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level ..

White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbach ..

8 hours ago
 Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Tol ..

Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 16 - WHO

8 hours ago
 Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Forc ..

Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus ..

8 hours ago
 Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Pa ..

Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Payments Amid Energy Price Surge ..

8 hours ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology re ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology receives best Engineering Univer ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.