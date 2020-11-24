Bavaria urges ski slopes closed across Europe over winter break

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The premier of Bavaria on Tuesday said he planned to keep the Alpine slopes of his German state shut over the Christmas holidays to combat Covid-19 and urged European nations to follow suit.

"We just can't have the classic ski holiday," Markus Soeder told reporters on the eve of crunch talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders on extending coronavirus restrictions.

Like other European countries, Germany is battling a second coronavirus wave and Soeder said more needed to be done to bring down infection numbers.

Many German and foreign holidaymakers flock to Bavaria over the winter break to enjoy its pristine ski slopes.

Soeder stressed that Germans thinking of simply crossing the border to ski on Austrian snow instead faced a 10-day quarantine upon return, since Austria is classed a coronavirus risk zone.