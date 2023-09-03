Open Menu

Bavarian Deputy PM To Stay On Despite Anti-Semitism Scandal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Munich, Germany, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The leader of Germany's powerful Bavaria state said Sunday he would keep his deputy in the job despite a row over an old anti-Semitic leaflet, hoping to draw a line under the scandal ahead of a regional election.

Bavaria's conservative prime minister Markus Soeder said it would "not be proportionate" to sack Hubert Aiwanger -- a move that would have upended the southern state's ruling coalition.

Aiwanger has faced days of controversy over Nazi pamphlets found in his schoolbag as a teenager in the late 1980s.

The now 52-year-old is Bavaria's deputy premier and leader of the populist Free Voters party, the junior coalition partner to Soeder's conservative Christian Social Union (CSU).

Aiwanger has admitted to being in possession of the leaflets but denies producing or distributing them. His brother has since claimed to be the author.

The document proposed a satirical quiz on "the biggest fatherland traitor" and offered as a prize "a free trip through the chimney in Auschwitz".

Aiwanger, who is also Bavaria's economy minister, on Thursday said he had made mistakes in his youth and apologised for any hurt caused, especially to victims of Nazi-era atrocities.

Speaking at a Munich press conference, Soeder said although the leaflet was "disgusting" there was no evidence Aiwanger had written it.

Aiwanger had also expressed regret for what happened 35 years ago, he stressed.

"It's not just what you say at 16 that matters, but also how you deal with it as a 52-year-old," Soeder said.

"And if you show true remorse, it's easier to hope for forgiveness."But Soeder stopped short of giving Aiwanger a free pass, notably criticising his deputy for not apologising sooner.

He also said Aiwanger's written answers to a list of 25 questions "were not all satisfactory".

