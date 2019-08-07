UrduPoint.com
Bayer, Lanxess sell chemicals unit Currenta for 3.5 bn euros

Frankfurt am Main, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :German companies Bayer and Lanxess announced Tuesday the sale of their chemicals firm Currenta to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets in Australia for 3.5 billion Euros ($3.92 billion).

Chemical and pharmaceutical group Bayer held a 60-percent stake in the sold company, while its former subsidiary Lanxess had 40 percent.

Bayer announced last year it was looking to divest of non-strategic activities, following its purchase of US agrochemical giant Monsanto for $63 billion.

Currenta, with chemical plants in Germany at Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen, expects to complete the deal with Bayer in the fourth quarter.

In November last year, Bayer had announced a vast restructuring plan which included a 10 percent cut to its workforce worldwide by 2021.

In addition, Bayer has seen its share price tumble as it battles a massive wave of cancer lawsuits over Monsanto's flagship weedkiller Roundup, containing the herbicide glyphosate.

As for specialty chemical firm Lanxess, a major Currenta client, it expects to end its participation by the end of April 2020.

The purchaser, the multinational Macquarie Group, is considered the premier global infrastructure manager.

