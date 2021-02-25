UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayer Posts 10.5 Bn Euro Loss In 2020 On Weed-killer Legal Woes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:20 PM

Bayer posts 10.5 bn euro loss in 2020 on weed-killer legal woes

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :German chemical and pharmaceutical giant Bayer posted Thursday a net loss of 10.5 billion Euros ($12.8 billion) for 2020, weighed down by a US settlement of claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

Annual sales came in roughly unchanged at 41.4 billion euros, Bayer said in a statement, adding that it saw strong demand for self-care health products as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

German 2020 Cancer Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

13 minutes ago

All schools will be back to regular from March 1: ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE’s leaders dare to dream

2 hours ago

Spain wants to increase current €3bn FDI in UAE: ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 February 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.