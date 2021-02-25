Bayer posts 10.5 bn euro loss in 2020 on weed-killer legal woes

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :German chemical and pharmaceutical giant Bayer posted Thursday a net loss of 10.5 billion Euros ($12.8 billion) for 2020, weighed down by a US settlement of claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

Annual sales came in roughly unchanged at 41.4 billion euros, Bayer said in a statement, adding that it saw strong demand for self-care health products as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.