Bayer Posts 9.5 Bn Euros Q2 Loss On Glyphosate Settlement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

Bayer posts 9.5 bn euros Q2 loss on glyphosate settlement

Berlin, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :German chemicals giant Bayer reported Tuesday a second quarter net loss of 9.5 billion Euros, reflecting the "exceptional impact" of a US settlement of thousands of claims that its glyphosate weed killer caused cancer.

Bayer said that in light of the coronavirus health crisis, it now expected sales this year to slip to between 43 and 44 billion euros, down from its earlier forecast of between 44 and 45 billion.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

