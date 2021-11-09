UrduPoint.com

Bayer Returns To Profit Despite US Lawsuits

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

Bayer returns to profit despite US lawsuits

Berlin, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :German chemicals giant Bayer raised its sales outlook for the year on Tuesday after returning to profit in the third quarter despite US lawsuits against its Roundup weedkiller.

Bayer posted strong sales growth in its pharmaceutical, consumer health and crop science divisions between July and September.

"We delivered strong operational performance in the third quarter, with both sales and earnings up significantly. All divisions showed strong growth momentum," said Bayer chairman Werner Baumann.

The company notched up a net profit of 85 million Euros in the third quarter, following huge losses in the previous three-month period.

Bayer also raised its group sales growth outlook to seven percent for the year, up from its previous percent of six percent.

Bayer has been plagued by legal woes since it bought Roundup producer Monsanto in 2018, with a series of claims by cancer patients who say the glyphosate chemical in the weedkiller caused them to fall ill.

The German firm says it has not committed any wrongdoing, and maintains that scientific studies and regulatory approvals show Roundup's main ingredient glyphosate is safe.

Glyphosate is nonetheless classified as a "probable carcinogen" by the International Agency for Research on Cancer at the World Health Organization (WHO).

The group has set aside billions of Dollars to cover the costs of the lawsuits.

Related Topics

World German Company July September 2018 Cancer All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits French Pavilio ..

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits French Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly says her life got better after marriage ..

Sajal Aly says her life got better after marriage with Ahad Raza Mir

7 minutes ago
 As many as 23 million people marching towards star ..

As many as 23 million people marching towards starvation in Afghanistan: WFP

45 minutes ago
 Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo ..

Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo-political situation: Ziaullah ..

44 minutes ago
 DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievk ..

DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas Gray Zo ..

46 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.