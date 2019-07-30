UrduPoint.com
Bayer Says Now Targeted In 18,400 Glyphosate Cases In US

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :German chemical and pharmaceutical giant Bayer said Tuesday it is now targeted in some 18,400 US legal cases over glyphosate, a key herbicide ingredient that plaintiffs say caused grave illnesses like cancer.

"As of July 11, 2019, lawsuits from approximately 18,400 plaintiffs had been served in the United States in connection with the crop protection product glyphosate," Bayer said in a statement, adding that it "continues to believe that it has meritorious defences and intends to defend itself vigorously".

