Bayern aim to shake off cobwebs with quiet confidence in Berlin

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Bayern Munich restart their charge for an eighth straight Bundesliga title at Union Berlin on Sunday amid doubts the Bavarian giants will be able to last the distance after a two-month hiatus.

Hansi Flick's side hold a slender one-point lead at the top of the league heading into their trip to the German capital, which has been the scene of some impressive upsets thanks to promoted Union's form at their Alten Foersterei stadium.

Union have twice shocked the league leaders this season, beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in August and turning out 2-0 victors over Borussia Moenchengladbach three months later.

Now it's Bayern's turn.

Bayern flew up to Berlin by private jet from a military airport in Ingolstadt, near Munich, with the two team buses allowed to drive directly onto the tarmac.

The players and Flick's backroom staff tested negative for the coronavirus -- for the fifth time -- and the squad all wore face masks for the brief flight.

Flick is unsure of his team's ability to play out a full match after having only received the go-ahead to resume team training last week.

"We don't know if the team can hold out over 90 minutes," said Flick.

"We have to just deal with the situation." The Bundesliga is the first major league in Europe to return to action since the coronavirus brought football to a halt two months.

The restart was only possible thanks to a host of strict health regulations, such as near-empty stands in what are usually passion-filled stadiums and regular testing for the virus.

That means Union won't be able to count on their ferocious home support at their ground in east Berlin on the outskirts of the German capital.

They will also be without their coach Urs Fischer after breaking the team quarantine following the death of his father-in-law.

"It's not possible to surprise Bayern with the experience their players have," said Union assistant coach Markus Hoffmann, who is in charge against Bayern.

"They've already experienced everything.

"We have to concentrate on ourselves and try to implement what we can to influence the game in the best possible way."