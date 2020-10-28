UrduPoint.com
Bayern, English Clubs Win In Champions League As Real Madrid Scramble Draw

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Bayern, English clubs win in Champions League as Real Madrid scramble draw

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Holders Bayern Munich continued their perfect start to their Champions League title defence on Tuesday as Real Madrid had Casemiro's late goal to thank for scrambling a 2-2 draw away to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Liverpool and Manchester City also made it six points out of a possible six in Europe this season, after Bayern needed a late Joshua Kimmich strike to claim a 2-1 win at Lokomotiv Moscow in Group A.

Leon Goretzka put the Germans ahead early on in front of a limited crowd in the Russian capital, but Anton Miranchuk tucked in an equaliser for Lokomotiv in the second half -- Miranchuk's twin brother Aleksei scored for Atalanta in the Champions League last week.

But Bayern were not to be denied a record 13th straight win in the competition as Kimmich controlled a Javi Martinez pass and volleyed home low from outside the box 11 minutes from time.

"We had to work hard for the victory," Kimmich admitted to broadcaster DAZN.

In the same group Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Salzburg 3-2, with Joao Felix grabbing their late winner.

The Portuguese starlet had hit the bar with a stunning overhead kick before Marcos Llorente put Atletico ahead in the Spanish capital.

Dominik Szoboszlai levelled before the break and then a Felipe own goal put Salzburg ahead just after half-time.

However, Joao Felix equalised on 52 minutes and then won it five minutes from the end.

