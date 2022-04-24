Bayern 'get a few things off their chest' with 10th straight title - Mueller

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Thomas Mueller said Bayern Munich got "a few things" off their chest by securing a record 10th straight Bundesliga title on Saturday.

Bayern have spent the last fortnight licking their wounds after losing in the Champions League quarter-finals to Villarreal.

But they wrapped up the league title with three games to spare by beating second-placed Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at the Allianz Arena.

"It was a chance to make things clear, there has been a lot of frustration recently," said Mueller, who became the first player ever to win 11 Bundesliga titles.

"We were able to get a few things off our chest. Now it's wonderful." Bayern captain Manuel Neuer also saw it as a chance to make amends to the fans for their Champions League exit.

"It was important that we finished things off after being knocked out by Villarreal," said Neuer.

"Everyone wanted it, that's what's special in our team." Goals by Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski put Bayern in control before Emre Can converted a penalty for Dortmund.

Jamal Musiala sparked early celebrations when he scored a late third.

"Being a German champion is always something really nice, this is what the fans come here for," said Mueller.

The 32-year-old made his Bayern debut in 2008, winning his first Bundesliga title in 2009-10.

His contract expires in 2023, but Mueller hinted he will extend it in the coming weeks.

"It's hard to leave here," he said.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann earned the first major trophy of his career in his first season in Munich.

"The year wasn't that easy. That's why I'm happy that we crowned it with the championship title," said the 34-year-old, who was drenched in beer by his players.