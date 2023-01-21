UrduPoint.com

Bayern Held At RB Leipzig As Bundesliga Returns With Cold Comfort

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Leipzig, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A second-half equaliser from RB Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg helped RB Leipzig hold Bayern Munich to a 1-1 home draw on Friday in the first Bundesliga match since the winter break.

Bayern looked on course for their seventh straight Bundesliga win after striker Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored in the 37th minute, but Halstenberg levelled in the 52nd minute.

Veteran Bayern forward Thomas Mueller had a chance to win the match in injury time with a shot from point blank range, but dragged his effort just wide.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann lamented his side's concession of a "totally unnecessary goal" but said a point was "worth a little bit more" to his side than to Leipzig, considering the teams' relative positions in the table.

