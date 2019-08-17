Bayern held to surprise 2-2 draw by Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga opener

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :A brace for Robert Lewandowski was not enough to save Bayern Munich from making a spluttering start to the new Bundesliga season as the reigning German champions were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Hertha, who finished just 11th last season, frustrated Bayern and took a shock lead in the first half after Lewandowski's opener. The Polish striker then saved a point with his second-half penalty.