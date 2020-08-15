UrduPoint.com
Bayern Humiliate Messi's Barcelona 8-2 To Reach Champions League Semi-finals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

Bayern humiliate Messi's Barcelona 8-2 to reach Champions League semi-finals

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Bayern Munich humiliated Barcelona 8-2 in Friday's Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon to set up a potential clash against Manchester City for a place in the final.

Thomas Mueller and Philippe Coutinho both scored twice as the German double winners blew Barca away in a merciless display that will prompt serious questions over Lionel Messi's future in Spain.

Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski were also on target for Bayern, with Barca's goals coming via a David Alaba own goal and a second-half strike from Luis Suarez.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

