Bayern Interim Boss Flick To Ring The Changes, Recalls Mueller, Martinez

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

Munich, Germany, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Interim boss Hansi Flick says Thomas Mueller and Javi Martinez will start for Bayern Munich in Wednesday's Champions League tie against Olympiakos as he rings the changes for his first game in charge following Niko Kovac's sacking.

Kovac was dismissed as head coach on Sunday in the wake of Bayern's 5-1 drubbing at Eintracht Frankfurt.

His assistant Flick has been appointed interim coach for Wednesday's European tie at home to Olympiakos and Saturday's league game against Dortmund.

Flick, 54, was called to an emergency meeting by Bayern's bosses on Sunday night and was "honoured" to be asked to take temporary charge.

Now the former Germany assistant coach wants an immediate response from Bayern's stars against Olympiakos.

"The goals we conceded recently were not 'Bayern like'", said Flick in a press conference.

"We trained today like we want to play.

" Both Mueller, 30, and Martinez, 31, mainly started on the bench under Kovac, but Flick wants to utilise the experience of the veterans, who helped Bayern win the 2013 treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup titles.

"Of course, you can't change everything immediately, but it's also about the selection with perhaps one or two tactical changes," said Flick.

"Javi Martinez and Thomas Mueller will play," he added with Martinez to start at centre-back.

"Niko appreciated Thomas as a player, he (Mueller) is important for the club and has won everything. He can sweep the team along and lead them.

"The team needs to be active and take the initiative, we need to show the quality we have in the squad.

"That goes for every individual player - not just (captain) Manuel Neuer or 'Lewy'", he added with striker Robert Lewandowski having scored a phenomenal 20 goals in 16 games so far this season.

