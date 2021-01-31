UrduPoint.com
Bayern Munich Confirm Interest In Leipzig's Upamecano

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 02:10 AM

Bayern Munich confirm interest in Leipzig's Upamecano

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich on Saturday confirmed media reports they are in talks with RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano as a possible replacement for David Alaba and Jerome Boateng, whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

"We are having dealings with him, we have met with his agent and had good, professional discussions," sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sky before Bayern's 4-1 win over Hoffenheim.

Upamecano, 22, is committed to Leipzig until 2023, but reportedly has a buy-out clause in his contract for offers of around 45 million Euros ($55 million).

"It's common knowledge that there is a buy-out clause in his contract, so we aren't in the driving seat," said Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff.

"(Bayern chairman) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has told me there is interest and we'll talk again if it becomes more than that," he added after their 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Chelsea are also said to be tracking Upamecano, who is currently regarded as one of the Bundesliga's best centre-backs.

Bayern have made no secret that they want to boost their defence.

Alaba, 28, has been linked to Manchester City and Real Madrid after repeatedly turning down Bayern's extension offers.

Boateng, 32, has stated that he hopes to be offered an extension and a decision about his future is expected in March.

