Bayern Munich Put 12 Past Minnows Bremer In German Cup

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:10 AM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored four goals Wednesday as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich thrashed fifth-tier minnows Bremer 12-0 in the first round of the German Cup.

The original tie was postponed at the start of August after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the squad of Bremer, who play in Bremen's regional league.

Bayern showed their hosts little mercy.

They were 8-0 up when Bremer were reduced to 10 men for the last 13 minutes after their defender Ugo Nobile hauled down Bayern replacement midfielder Michael Cuisance, who was through on goal.

Even with their star striker Robert Lewandowski and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer both rested, Bayern go into this Sunday's draw for the second round.

Choupo-Moting wrapped up his hat-trick within the opening 35 minutes and, having been handed the captain's armband for the second-half, grabbed his fourth and Bayern's 10th in the dying stages.

Germany winger Leroy Sane provided Choupo-Moting with simple tap-ins for his first two goals before the Cameroon star headed in his third goal after the host defence failed to clear the danger.

Former England youth star and now German international midfielder Jamala Musiala, 18, was involved in two first-half goals, firing home from a tight angle, then flicking the ball past the Bremer goalkeeper, which was helped into the net by defender Jan-Luca Warm for an own goal.

It was 5-0 at half-time, but Bayern then added two goals in quick succession when 19-year-old replacement striker Malik Tillman took full advantage of a mistake in the defence before Musiala grabbed his second.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann experimented by giving left-back Omar Richards his debut since his free transfer from Reading this summer.

American defender Chris Richards, 21, also made a rare appearance for the second half.

Having earlier been booed by the Bremen crowd, Sane was given a round of applause when he slotted home the visitors' eighth goal with 25 minutes left.

Following Nobile's dismissal, French midfielder Michael Cuisance grabbed a goal of his own, then set up Choupo-Moting for his fourth.

Frenchmen Bouna Sarr and Corentin Tolisso tapped in late goals.

