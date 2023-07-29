Open Menu

Bayern Munich Say Sadio Mane In Talks 'about A Change Of Club'

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Bayern Munich announced on Saturday that Senegalese striker Sadio Mane was in talks "about a change of club".

The German champions left Mane out of a friendly match, posting on Twitter: "Sadio Mane is in contract negotiations about a change of club and is therefore not in the line-up today." The 31-year-old former Liverpool star is due to become the latest high profile player to join the cash-rich Saudi league with Al Nassr, according to several media outlets.

Mane would be another major signing for the club that pulled off the first coup of a raft of signings by Saudi clubs by luring Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Mane won the Champions League and Premier League in six seasons with Liverpool and was a key part of Jurgen Klopp's devastating front three with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

In 2022, when he won the African Player of the Year accolade, he left Anfield for Bayern.

After a strong start to the season at Bayern, it soon become clear that Mane was not clicking in Bavaria.

In a Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen in November, Mane suffered an injury to his fibula and his season was put on hold.

The injury forced him to miss the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year in a crushing blow to Senegal's chances.

While Mane returned to the Bayern team in 2023, his problems were underlined when he became involved in a physical altercation with teammate Leroy Sane following a Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

Bayern reportedly fined Mane around 350,000 Euros ($385,000) and gave him a one-match suspension for his part in the incident.

He ended the season with an underwhelming 12 goals in 38 games across all competitions.

He is set to quit Bayern with two years left on his contract.

