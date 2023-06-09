UrduPoint.com

Bayern Munich Sign Austria Midfielder Konrad Laimer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Bayern Munich sign Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer

Berlin, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Austria international Konrad Laimer has joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer from RB Leipzig, the Bavarian club announced on Friday.

The midfielder's deal at the German champions will run until 2027.

"I'm in the right place here," Laimer said in a statement Bayern released on Friday.

"It's a dream come true for me. FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world." Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said: "We are delighted to have signed Konrad Laimer... together we will hopefully now celebrate many more great victories and titles." Laimer's deal with the German Cup holders expired in the summer and the midfielder had been allowed to negotiate with other clubs since January 1.

Known for his relentless pressing, Laimer played 190 games for Leipzig, scoring 15 goals and assisting 19 more.

He won the German Cup in 2022 and 2023 with Leipzig.

The Austrian had been linked with a move to Munich for several months and was a favourite of former Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann, who coached him at Leipzig.

Laimer is Bayern's first summer signing and the first major arrival since the departure of sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, who was sacked by the club in late May.

Bayern won the league title on goal difference from Borussia Dortmund on the final matchday. It was their 11th straight German championship.

Laimer will join a star-studded Bayern midfield which includes Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka and fellow Austrian Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabitzer, who will return to Bayern after spending the second half of the season on loan at Manchester United, also joined Munich from RB Leipzig.

Related Topics

Loan World German Leipzig Munich Leon Austria Manchester United January May From Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

2 minutes ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

26 minutes ago
 Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launch ..

Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launches 4 new humanitarian initiati ..

41 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

2 hours ago
 PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.