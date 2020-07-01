UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayern Munich Sign French Teen Kouassi From PSG On Free Transfer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:40 PM

Bayern Munich sign French teen Kouassi from PSG on free transfer

Berlin, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Bayern Munich announced the signing of French teenager Tanguy Kouassi, 18, on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday with the defender signing a four-year contract with the Bundesliga champions.

"In our eyes, he is one of the biggest talents in Europe," said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"His main position is centre-back, but he can play in other positions.

"We are sure he will have a big career and will strengthen our squad." The France Under-18 international is a product of the PSG academy, which he joined at 14.

He made his professional debut this season and had 13 appearances for PSG, including two in the Champions League, when the French league season was halted in early March due to the coronavirus.

"I am very happy to be able to play for such a large and traditional club," said Kouassi after signing for Bayern.

"I could hardly wait to sign the contract.

"I really hope that I will do well here and I'll work hard to make that happen." PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel has said he is "sad" to see the homegrown talent leave.

Kouassi is the second signing Bayern have made for next season on a free transfer with Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel to rival club captain Manuel Neuer.

According to UK and German media reports, Bayern will soon complete the signing of Leroy Sane from Manchester City with daily Bild reporting the fee will be at least "50 million Euros" ($56 million).

Related Topics

Sports Europe France German United Kingdom March Media From PSG Manchester City Bayern Coach Million Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

18 minutes ago

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

21 minutes ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

19 minutes ago

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Unt ..

19 minutes ago

Second group of Pak cricket squad to depart for Ma ..

19 minutes ago

Six Undocumented Migrants Killed as Boat Sinks in ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.