UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayern Munich Sign Trio Of Choupo-Moting, Costa And Saar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Bayern Munich sign trio of Choupo-Moting, Costa and Saar

Berlin, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Bayern Munich made a trio of transfer deadline day signings on Monday led by Juventus winger Douglas Costa and Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from Paris Saint-Germain.

Both signed one-year contracts while the European champions also boosted their defensive options by adding French right-back Bouna Sarr to their ranks on a four-year deal.

Bayern had already completed the transfer of Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca on a five-year contract over the weekend.

Saar made 181 appearances for Marseille, including in the 2018 Europa League final, which the French club lost to Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old said it was a "dream come true" to join Bayern.

"Bouna Sarr is a dynamic right-back who fits in our game," said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"He brings stability and experience to the table, we also believe that he'll develop further at FC Bayern." Choupo-Moting, 31, who was out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain after helping the French club reach the Champions League final in August, has been signed as a back-up to Robert Lewandowski.

The Cameroon forward, who also played for English club Stoke, returns to the Bundesliga following stints with Hamburg, Nuremberg, Mainz and Schalke.

"It's a great feeling to come back to the Bundesliga -- and then to the biggest club in Germany," he said.

"Who wouldn't want to play for FC Bayern?" Brazil winger Costa, 30, who spent two years at Bayern before leaving in 2017, is returning to compete with Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane for a place on the flanks.

He has been signed on a one-year loan deal.

"I'm very happy to be playing for Bayern again, I had a wonderful time in Munich, with lots of successes and I'm sure we'll win titles again," said Costa, who has made 31 appearances for his country.

The Bavarian giants were said to have tried again to sign 19-year-old winger Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea but the German media reported the clubs had failed to agree a fee.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick has made no secret that he needs new signings after losing Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic and Thiago Alcantara from the squad which won the Champions League.

Related Topics

Loan Sports German Germany Marseille Mainz Hamburg Munich Douglas Stoke Brazil Cameroon August 2017 2018 Media From PSG Chelsea Atletico Madrid Bayern Coach Juventus Espanyol

Recent Stories

Faces more important for humans than dogs: study

3 minutes ago

Amb Aftab Khokhar presents credentials as Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago

Fears of toxic fuel leak as sea creatures die in R ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Permits Energy Company to Transport More Pet ..

3 minutes ago

&quot;Kheta&quot; interactive advanced platform ma ..

17 minutes ago

Bee’ah hosts weekly series on &#039;Recycled Arc ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.