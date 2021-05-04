UrduPoint.com
Bayern Munich To Use Only Digital Ticketing Once Fans Return

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Bayern Munich to use only digital ticketing once fans return

Berlin, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich plan to show paper tickets a red card and go green by using only digital ticketing once fans are able to attend home games next season, it was announced Tuesday.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all home games at Bayern's Allianz Arena stadium have been played behind closed doors since March 2020.

However, once hygiene restrictions are lifted and fans can attend home games again, the club world champions plan to stop using paper tickets and put all ticketing online for 2021/22.

"Sustainability, conservation of resources and reduction of CO2 emissions are central issues at FC Bayern," said club vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen.

He claims that by stopping the use of paper or plastic for tickets, Bayern can also eliminate "around 350,000 printed letters that were previously sent by post".

Bayern, who are seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with three games left, are poised to be confirmed league champions for the ninth straight season on Saturday.

