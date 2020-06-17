UrduPoint.com
Bayern Munich Win Eighth Straight Bundesliga Title

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Bayern Munich win eighth straight Bundesliga title

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the eighth straight season on Tuesday after a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Robert Lewandowski grabbed the winner two minutes before half-time with a brilliant chest and volley, his 31st league goal of the season, as Bayern became German champions for the 30th time.

Bayern played the last 11 minutes a man down after teenager left-back Alphonso Davies was sent off for a second yellow card.

