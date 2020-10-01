Bayern Munich win German Super Cup to lift fifth title in 2020

Munich, Germany, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Bayern Munich claimed their fifth title of the year on Wednesday as a late Joshua Kimmich goal sealed their 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund to land the German Super Cup.

Bayern built a 2-0 lead with first-half goals by Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Mueller at the Allianz Arena, but although Erling Braut Haaland equalised for Dortmund after a Julian Brandt goal, Kimmich slotted the late winner.