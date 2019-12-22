UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayern Name Flick Coach Until 'at Least' End Of Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 05:40 PM

Bayern name Flick coach until 'at least' end of season

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Bayern Munich on Sunday confirmed interim boss Hansi Flick will remain head coach "until at least" the end of the season after winning eight of his 10 games in charge.

"FC Bayern and Hansi Flick have agreed" that he "will remain head coach... at least until the end of the current season," the club said in a statement.

"A continuation of Hansi Flick as head coach beyond that is a conceivable option for FC Bayern."

Related Topics

Sunday Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

46 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

46 minutes ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

1 hour ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.