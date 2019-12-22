Bayern name Flick coach until 'at least' end of season

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Bayern Munich on Sunday confirmed interim boss Hansi Flick will remain head coach "until at least" the end of the season after winning eight of his 10 games in charge.

"FC Bayern and Hansi Flick have agreed" that he "will remain head coach... at least until the end of the current season," the club said in a statement.

"A continuation of Hansi Flick as head coach beyond that is a conceivable option for FC Bayern."