Bayern On Verge Of Title As Leipzig Crash At Cologne

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:00 AM

Bayern on verge of title as Leipzig crash at Cologne

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Second-placed RB Leipzig suffered a 2-1 defeat at second-from-bottom Cologne on Tuesday to leave leaders Bayern Munich on the verge of a ninth straight Bundesliga title.

Cologne captain Jonas Hector scored the first Bundesliga brace of his career to end a miserable run of nine league games without a win as Leipzig suffered only their fifth league defeat this season.

The result means Bayern can go ten points clear at the top of the league table if they beat Leverkusen at home later.

The club world champions could then be confirmed Bundesliga champions this Saturday at Mainz.

After a goalless first-half in Cologne, the match burst into life after the break.

Germany international Hector headed his side into the lead just 56 seconds into the second half with the visitors' defence napping.

Leipzig hit back on 59 minutes when Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara was left unmarked to launch his shot from the edge of the area past Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn.

Just 100 seconds after Cologne conceded the equaliser, Hector struck again when he collected a flick just outside the box, holds off his marker and fired into the bottom corner.

The result boosts Cologne's survival hopes with games against mid-table sides Augsburg and Freiburg to come before facing strugglers on Hertha Berlin away on the last day of the season.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

