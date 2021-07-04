(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich's French international fullback Lucas Hernandez has undergone surgery on his left knee, injured during the Euros, the club said Sunday.

"Lucas Hernandez has had successful knee surgery.

The French international tore his medial meniscus during the European championships," Bayern said in a statement.

Hernandez, who has won 28 caps, had to go off at half time during the final group stage match, a 2-2 draw with Portugal, and was unable to take his place for the second phase loss to Switzerland on penalties.