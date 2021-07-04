UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayern's French Defender Lucas Hernandez Has Knee Op

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

Bayern's French defender Lucas Hernandez has knee op

Berlin, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich's French international fullback Lucas Hernandez has undergone surgery on his left knee, injured during the Euros, the club said Sunday.

"Lucas Hernandez has had successful knee surgery.

The French international tore his medial meniscus during the European championships," Bayern said in a statement.

Hernandez, who has won 28 caps, had to go off at half time during the final group stage match, a 2-2 draw with Portugal, and was unable to take his place for the second phase loss to Switzerland on penalties.

Related Topics

Injured Munich Portugal Switzerland Sunday Bayern

Recent Stories

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

39 minutes ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

53 minutes ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020’s Public Art Programme unveils first p ..

2 hours ago

29,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy reports 97.7% rate of compliance wit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.