UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayern's Goretzka Injured, Doubtful For Euro 2020 - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

Bayern's Goretzka injured, doubtful for Euro 2020 - report

Berlin, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka will be ruled out for the rest of the season and could miss the start of Euro 2020 after picking up a thigh injury, German media reported Sunday.

Goretzka played just 10 minutes after coming on during Bayern's 6-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday before going off again with an apparent injury.

According to German magazine Kicker, the 26-year-old tore a thigh muscle and will now be out of action for the last two weeks of the Bundesliga season.

"The Bayern player now appears to face a race against time" to be fit for the start of the European Championship, wrote the magazine, citing sources in Munich.

Bayern are yet to confirm the report.

Germany are scheduled to play their opening group game at the delayed tournament against France on June 15 in Munich's Allianz Arena.

Goretzka has 31 caps for Germany and has become a leading player for Joachim Loew's team in recent years.

Related Topics

France German Germany Munich Leon Euro June Sunday 2020 Media Race Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.