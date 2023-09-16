Open Menu

Bayern's Kane On Target But Vows To Improve After Leverkusen Draw

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Munich, Germany, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said he "still had room to improve" after netting a fourth goal in four matches in his side's 2-2 home draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Kane opened the scoring just seven minutes in. With a 2-1 lead, Bayern looked set for a fourth-straight victory before Argentina World Cup winner Exequiel Palacios scored an injury-time penalty to level the scores.

Despite scoring again, Kane revealed he was still adapting to his new side, having made the move from Tottenham in August.

"Of course I'm always happy to score, overall I'm still just getting to know the team, I think I can improve with my all-round play.

"That's going to come - it's just part and parcel of football.

"I feel with every training session and every game, I'm getting to know my teammates more.

As the season goes on, that'll become even stronger." Despite saying "the draw was a fair result", Kane admitted "it always hurts when you concede like this in the last minute with this type of decision".

Bayern captain Thomas Mueller and coach Thomas Tuchel complained about the late decision, both calling the penalty "soft".

Kane's fourth goal takes him one behind Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy on the Bundesliga scoring charts.

The England captain will make his Champions League debut for Bayern against Manchester United on Wednesday.

"It's going to be a really good game, a tough game, obviously Manchester United are a big team and have some quality players, so we'll need to prepare well.

"Every game in the Champions League is tough so we'll expect nothing less on Wednesday."

