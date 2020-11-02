Berlin, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Suele will miss this week's Champions League group stage match at RB Salzburg after testing positive for coronavirus, the German club announced on Monday.

The title holders play in Austria on Tuesday after winning their opening two games of the competition.

"The Bayern Munich defender is currently at home in quarantine. He is doing well," the Bundesliga champions said.

Suele has featured in both of his sides' European matches this season.

"It's one option less and I hope it remains like that, one case," coach Hansi Flick said.

Serge Gnabry missed the Bavarians' opening group stage match against Atletico Madrid after also testing positive but has since recovered.