UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bayonne Covid Spike After Leicester Visit Sees Top 14 Game Cancelled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Bayonne Covid spike after Leicester visit sees Top 14 game cancelled

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The French Rugby top-flight game between Bayonne and Pau scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled after a series of positive Covid tests.

Bayonne said Tuesday the spike in positive tests followed a home defeat in a Challenge Cup match with Leicester Tigers on December 19.

Having already cancelled their game Sunday for the same reason Bayonne's club facilities have been closed for a week by regional health authorities.

"These positive results came after our Challenge Cup game," The Basque club said on Saturday.

Related Topics

Same Leicester December Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

31 minutes ago

Worker of German Care Home Stays in Hospital After ..

14 minutes ago

New militant attack in troubled N. Mozambican prov ..

14 minutes ago

Five dead as strong quake strikes central Croatia

14 minutes ago

Former Burundian president Buyoya is buried in Mal ..

14 minutes ago

Bale sidelined again by calf injury

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.