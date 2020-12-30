Bayonne Covid spike after Leicester visit sees Top 14 game cancelled

(@FahadShabbir)

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The French Rugby top-flight game between Bayonne and Pau scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled after a series of positive Covid tests.

Bayonne said Tuesday the spike in positive tests followed a home defeat in a Challenge Cup match with Leicester Tigers on December 19.

Having already cancelled their game Sunday for the same reason Bayonne's club facilities have been closed for a week by regional health authorities.

"These positive results came after our Challenge Cup game," The Basque club said on Saturday.