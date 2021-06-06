UrduPoint.com
'Bazeecha' A Children Workshop To Start From Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

'Bazeecha' a children workshop to start from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts would organize a six-week long 'Bazeecha' children workshop from June 7.

Students would be educated in various disciplines of visual and performing art including calligraphy, Ceramics, music and yoga, head of Hunerkada Amna Shah told APP.

She said children workshop is annual activity of the College aiming to educate children about various arts forms. She said the college has recently opened registration for admission in different courses and programs including painting, drawing, sculpturing, photography and music, etc.

"We are passionate about providing high-quality education to children during month-long workshops," she said.

