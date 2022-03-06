UrduPoint.com

BBC World News Taken Off Air In Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2022 | 09:50 PM

BBC World News taken off air in Russia

London, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The BBC said on Sunday that its World News television channel has been taken off the air in Russia as Moscow clamps down further on foreign media during its war in Ukraine.

BBC World News presenter Victoria Derbyshire first announced the suspension to viewers outside Russia on Sunday.

"BBC World News, the channel you are watching if you are outside the UK right now, and which is the BBC's global television news channel, has just been taken off air in Russia," she said.

A BBC spokesperson said that BBC World News had not been available in Russia since Saturday.

"We regret that our Russian audiences are being denied access to trusted and impartial news at a time when they need it most," the spokesperson saidThe BBC said on Friday that it was halting its journalists' work in Russia after lawmakers moved to impose harsh jail terms for publishing "fake news" about the army as part of efforts to muffle dissent over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Related Topics

World Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Jail Victoria United Kingdom Sunday Media TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

13 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

21 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

22 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

22 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>