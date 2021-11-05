Beach Shooting Near Mexico's Cancun Leaves Two Dead: Prosecutors
Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 10:20 AM
Cancún, Mexico, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A shooting involving rival gangs on a beach near Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cancun left two suspected drug dealers dead on Thursday, prosecutors said.
"There was a confrontation between members of opposing groups of drug dealers on a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos," the Quintana Roo state attorney general's office tweeted.
"Two of them lost their lives," it said, adding that there were no other serious injuries.