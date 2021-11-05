Cancún, Mexico, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A shooting involving rival gangs on a beach near Mexico's Caribbean resort of Cancun left two suspected drug dealers dead on Thursday, prosecutors said.

"There was a confrontation between members of opposing groups of drug dealers on a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos," the Quintana Roo state attorney general's office tweeted.

"Two of them lost their lives," it said, adding that there were no other serious injuries.