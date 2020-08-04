UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beach SOS Leads To Rescue Of Sailors Stranded On Pacific Isle

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Beach SOS leads to rescue of sailors stranded on Pacific isle

Sydney, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Three Micronesian sailors stranded on a tiny island in the remote Western Pacific were rescued after Australian and US warplanes spotted a giant "SOS" they had scrawled on the beach, officials said.

The Australian Defence Force said it found the men Sunday on tiny Pikelot Island, about 190 kilometers (115 miles) from where they set sail three days earlier.

The men blew off course and ran out of fuel in a seven-meter (23-foot) skiff between two of the 600-plus islands and atolls that make up Micronesia.

Alerted by the Pacific Rescue and Coordination Center in Guam, US and Australian military aircraft joined the search for the missing vessel and spotted their SOS message Sunday.

A helicopter dispatched from Australia's HMAS Canberra flew to the island with food and water and found the three men in good condition.

A Micronesia patrol vessel was then sent to recover the men, the Australian Defense Force said.

dm/arb/fox

Related Topics

Australia Water Canberra Micronesia Somali Shilling Sunday From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia seeks to appeal its loss before the W ..

6 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific mounts more international flights fro ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai to host one of ..

13 minutes ago

Govt move to give autonomy to SBP lauded: Mian Zah ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives White House Middle Eas ..

40 minutes ago

Nation to observe Youm-e-Istehsal tomorrow in soli ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.