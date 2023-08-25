Open Menu

Beaches Closed After Shark Attack In Aussie State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 01:10 PM

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his leg and foot on Friday following a shark attack incident in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW).

Surf Life Saving NSW said in a statement that at around 10:00 a.m. local time, a man in his 40s received a shark bite in waters off Port Macquarie, a town located in the state's mid-north coast.

According to the statement, beaches in the area would remain closed until further notice, with signs erected at the site to warn local residents to stay out of the water.

The type of shark involved has yet to be confirmed.

Australian Shark-Incident Database showed that this year has already seen eight incidents across the country before August, which resulted in two deaths and four people suffering major lacerations in their legs or arms.

